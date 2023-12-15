Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] Stock trading around $62.98 per share: What’s Next?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [NYSE: PEG] loss -2.39% on the last trading session, reaching $62.98 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PSE&G is #1 for Residential and Business Customer Satisfaction among Large Electric utilities in the East Region.

Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) once again secured the top spot in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study for electric residential customers in the East among large utilities. This year’s achievement marks the second consecutive year PSE&G customers ranked the company in first-place for electric residential, excelling in all six evaluated categories, showcasing the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

New this year, PSE&G also ranked 1st in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study in the east among large utilities scoring highest in the customer contact factor. This recognition by J.D. Power underscores PSE&G’s dedication to delivering exceptional service across various customer segments.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 4457410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $65.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEG in the course of the last twelve months was 42.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for PEG stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.89, while it was recorded at 63.11 for the last single week of trading, and 61.51 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. go to 5.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]

The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.