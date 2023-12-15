Procore Technologies Inc [PCOR] Is Currently 8.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Procore Technologies Inc [NYSE: PCOR] closed the trading session at $66.02. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Procore Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We remain excited about the long-term opportunity ahead of us, as we continue to deliver technology that drives the efficiency and productivity gains that are critical for our customers in today’s uncertain climate. Amidst a more challenging demand environment, we continued to advance our mission of connecting everyone in construction on a global platform, with a number of groundbreaking innovations to the Procore platform,” said Tooey Courtemanche, founder, president and CEO of Procore.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.93 percent and weekly performance of 12.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, PCOR reached to a volume of 5151117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Procore Technologies Inc [PCOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCOR shares is $68.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Procore Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procore Technologies Inc is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCOR in the course of the last twelve months was 318.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

PCOR stock trade performance evaluation

Procore Technologies Inc [PCOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.78. With this latest performance, PCOR shares gained by 18.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.91 for Procore Technologies Inc [PCOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.06, while it was recorded at 60.78 for the last single week of trading, and 62.03 for the last 200 days.

Procore Technologies Inc [PCOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Procore Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Procore Technologies Inc [PCOR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PCOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PCOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PCOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.