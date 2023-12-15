Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $3

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [NASDAQ: WOOF] price surged by 7.41 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings.

Q3 2023 Operating Results.

Comparable sales flat year-over-year and increased 4.1 percent on a two-year basis.

A sum of 4056836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.37M shares. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares reached a high of $3.51 and dropped to a low of $3.135 until finishing in the latest session at $3.48.

The one-year WOOF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.69. The average equity rating for WOOF stock is currently 2.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $3.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

WOOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +40.35. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for WOOF is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.54. Additionally, WOOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] managed to generate an average of $3,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 102.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WOOF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WOOF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WOOF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.