Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] is -1.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [NYSE: PBA] plunged by -$0.77 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $33.42. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM that Pembina Announces Accretive Consolidation of Alliance Pipeline and Aux Sable, and Concurrent $1.1 Billion Bought Deal Offering of Subscription Receipts.

All financial figures are approximate and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This news release refers to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities per share (“adjusted cash flow per share”), which are financial measures that are not defined by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). For more information about these metrics, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” herein.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation stock has also gained 0.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBA stock has inclined by 7.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.46% and lost -1.56% year-on date.

The market cap for PBA stock reached $18.36 billion, with 550.00 million shares outstanding and 548.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, PBA reached a trading volume of 2886130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBA shares is $37.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pembina Pipeline Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PBA stock trade performance evaluation

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, PBA shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.84, while it was recorded at 33.59 for the last single week of trading, and 31.52 for the last 200 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pembina Pipeline Corporation go to -14.72%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.