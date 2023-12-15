Paccar Inc. [PCAR] moved up 1.00: Why It’s Important

Paccar Inc. [NASDAQ: PCAR] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $95.81. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM that PACCAR Announces Extra Cash Dividend.

PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared an extra cash dividend of three dollars and twenty cents ($3.20) per share, payable on January 4, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Mark Pigott, executive chairman, shared, “PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns due to its industry-leading premium quality vehicles, strong growth in aftermarket parts and financial services, and innovative use of technology to enhance customers’ operational performance.”.

Paccar Inc. stock has also gained 3.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCAR stock has inclined by 16.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.24% and gained 50.11% year-on date.

The market cap for PCAR stock reached $50.12 billion, with 522.00 million shares outstanding and 513.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, PCAR reached a trading volume of 4212854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paccar Inc. [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $95.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Paccar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paccar Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

PCAR stock trade performance evaluation

Paccar Inc. [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.66, while it was recorded at 96.96 for the last single week of trading, and 81.12 for the last 200 days.

Paccar Inc. [PCAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Paccar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paccar Inc. [PCAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paccar Inc. go to 6.76%.

Paccar Inc. [PCAR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PCAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.