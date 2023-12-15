Oppenheimer slashes price target on PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] – find out why.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PCT] jumped around 0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.15 at the close of the session, up 4.89%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:45 AM that PureCycle Resumes Pellet Production at Ironton Purification Facility.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCT) has resumed pellet production at its flagship purification facility in Ironton, Ohio, following a scheduled pause to upgrade the plant. One of the most important improvements was the installation of an automatic screen changer on the final product extruder. The screen changer will help improve run times and enhance the production of PureCycle’s PureFive™ Ultra-Pure Recycled (“UPR”) resin.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Ironton maintenance outage was completed and the restart process was initiated. The restart process included time to unwind the maintenance activities, recharge the solvent and restart the plant. Feedstock was delivered on Sunday and pellet production resumed on Monday. The restart took a few days longer than expected, due predominantly to delayed electrical component deliveries.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 5418263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has PCT stock performed recently?

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.52. With this latest performance, PCT shares gained by 32.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PureCycle Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.95 and a Current Ratio set at 4.95.

Insider trade positions for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]

The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.