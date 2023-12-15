Okta Inc [OKTA] moved up 3.08: Why It’s Important

Okta Inc [NASDAQ: OKTA] surged by $2.42 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $81.06. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Okta Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Q3 revenue grew 21% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 22% year-over-year.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) grew 16% year-over-year to $1.83 billion.

Okta Inc stock has also gained 12.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OKTA stock has declined by -3.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.41% and gained 18.63% year-on date.

The market cap for OKTA stock reached $13.40 billion, with 165.34 million shares outstanding and 154.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, OKTA reached a trading volume of 4963689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Okta Inc [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $83.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Okta Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 32.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

OKTA stock trade performance evaluation

Okta Inc [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.58. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 15.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for Okta Inc [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.73, while it was recorded at 76.45 for the last single week of trading, and 76.23 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc [OKTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Okta Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Okta Inc [OKTA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc go to 25.00%.

Okta Inc [OKTA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OKTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.