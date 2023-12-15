NOV Inc [NOV] Stock trading around $20.07 per share: What’s Next?

NOV Inc [NYSE: NOV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.78%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM that NOV Announces Retirements and Appointments of Officers and Consolidation of Operational Segment Structure.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) announced the retirement of Isaac Joseph, President of Wellbore Technologies, and Kirk Shelton, President of Completion and Production Solutions, effective December 31, 2023.

Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO stated, “I would like to thank both Isaac and Kirk for their many contributions to NOV throughout the years. Their leadership and mentorship have had an immeasurable positive impact on both the company and the many people they have led throughout the years.”.

Over the last 12 months, NOV stock dropped by -2.81%. The one-year NOV Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.77. The average equity rating for NOV stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.91 billion, with 392.83 million shares outstanding and 391.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, NOV stock reached a trading volume of 6178784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NOV Inc [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NOV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

NOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NOV Inc [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for NOV Inc [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.47, while it was recorded at 19.08 for the last single week of trading, and 18.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NOV Inc Fundamentals:

NOV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

NOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc go to 32.30%.

NOV Inc [NOV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.