MP Materials Corporation [MP] is -23.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MP Materials Corporation [NYSE: MP] jumped around 1.7 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.50 at the close of the session, up 10.12%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MP Materials Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Commenced shipments and ramping production of NdPr oxide.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Announces “Upstream 60K” strategy targeting ~50% expansion of REO output at Mountain Pass.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 5263029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MP Materials Corporation [MP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MP Materials Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11.

How has MP stock performed recently?

MP Materials Corporation [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.22. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 14.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for MP Materials Corporation [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.54, while it was recorded at 16.80 for the last single week of trading, and 21.66 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MP Materials Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.45 and a Current Ratio set at 12.25.

Earnings analysis for MP Materials Corporation [MP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corporation go to 27.32%.

Insider trade positions for MP Materials Corporation [MP]

The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.