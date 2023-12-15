Mizuho slashes price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] – find out why.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ARQT] closed the trading session at $2.54. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Arcutis as of such vesting dates. The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Arcutis as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $1.99 per share, equal to the per share closing price of Arcutis’ common stock as reported by Nasdaq on December 1, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -82.84 percent and weekly performance of 15.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, ARQT reached to a volume of 5094528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $15.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

ARQT stock trade performance evaluation

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.45. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.57 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.39 and a Current Ratio set at 6.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc go to 9.80%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]: Institutional Ownership

