Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] Is Currently 5.83 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [NASDAQ: WNW] gained 5.83% or 0.01 points to close at $0.08 with a heavy trading volume of 6944025 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Meiwu Technology Company Limited Received Nasdaq Delisting Determination.

Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal of the Staff’s determination, trading of the Company’s ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on December 5, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The daily chart for WNW points out that the company has recorded -59.85% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, WNW reached to a volume of 6944025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, WNW shares dropped by -15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0919, while it was recorded at 0.0731 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1521 for the last 200 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.37 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.