Market cap of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN] reaches 11.85M – now what?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: NRSN] closed the trading session at $0.87. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM that NeuroSense Reports New Data: Statistically Significant Clinical Efficacy in Phase 2b ALS Trial.

A statistically significant, 37.4% difference (P=0.03), slowing of disease progression in ALSFRS-R, in patients treated with PrimeC compared to placebo, in the pre-specified Per Protocol (PP) population analysis.

Neurofilament biomarker results from Biogen collaboration expected in January 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.70 percent and weekly performance of 9.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 77.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 786.75K shares, NRSN reached to a volume of 4291857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRSN shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

NRSN stock trade performance evaluation

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.28. With this latest performance, NRSN shares gained by 77.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6393, while it was recorded at 0.7264 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2329 for the last 200 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN]: Institutional Ownership

