Market cap of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] reaches 9.60B – now what?

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [NASDAQ: LSCC] price surged by 6.28 percent to reach at $4.11. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Lattice Wins Multiple 2023 Global Semiconductor Alliance Awards.

‒ Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales award ‒.

‒ Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Achieving up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales award ‒.

The one-year LSCC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.86. The average equity rating for LSCC stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $74.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 38.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.55.

LSCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.46. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.74, while it was recorded at 65.05 for the last single week of trading, and 82.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Fundamentals:

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.55 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

LSCC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. go to 19.50%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LSCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LSCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.