Market cap of Getaround Inc. [GETR] reaches 15.34M – now what?

Getaround Inc. [NYSE: GETR] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 3.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.17. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Getaround Reports Strong 3Q 2023 Results with 42% Year-Over-Year Growth in Revenue.

Delivered Total Revenues of $23.8 million, increasing 42% year-over-year, and reflecting an annualized run-rate of over $95 million.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Gross Booking Volume of $69 million, reflecting an annualized run-rate of $276 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4117299 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Getaround Inc. stands at 10.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.46%.

The market cap for GETR stock reached $15.34 million, with 92.09 million shares outstanding and 41.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 961.54K shares, GETR reached a trading volume of 4117299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Getaround Inc. [GETR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GETR shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GETR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Getaround Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has GETR stock performed recently?

Getaround Inc. [GETR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, GETR shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for Getaround Inc. [GETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2105, while it was recorded at 0.1632 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3734 for the last 200 days.

Getaround Inc. [GETR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Getaround Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Insider trade positions for Getaround Inc. [GETR]

The top three institutional holders of GETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GETR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GETR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.