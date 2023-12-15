Market cap of FREYR Battery [FREY] reaches 287.80M – now what?

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 10.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.06. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” the Redomicile of FREYR Battery from Luxembourg to the U.S.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR” or the “Company”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced that two leading independent proxy advisory firms, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), recommend that shareholders for “FOR” proposals related to the previously announced process to redomicile from Luxembourg to Delaware in the United States.

FREYR will be holding an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on December 15, 2023 (the “EGM”), in connection with the redomicile process and proxy materials have been mailed to the Company’s shareholders of record as of the record date of October 25, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4595277 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FREYR Battery stands at 9.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.28%.

The market cap for FREY stock reached $287.80 million, with 139.71 million shares outstanding and 117.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, FREY reached a trading volume of 4595277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FREYR Battery [FREY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $6.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has FREY stock performed recently?

FREYR Battery [FREY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, FREY shares gained by 25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7400, while it was recorded at 1.9100 for the last single week of trading, and 6.2000 for the last 200 days.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.05 and a Current Ratio set at 7.05.

Insider trade positions for FREYR Battery [FREY]

The top three institutional holders of FREY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FREY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FREY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.