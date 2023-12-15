Market cap of FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] reaches 2.36M – now what?

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] gained 26.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.37 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM that FOXO Technologies On Track to Commence Commercial Rollout of VITHAR™ AI Health Coach in Early 2024.

Reports anticipated reduction in losses in excess of $10 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), a leader in the field of epigenetic biomarker technology, today provided a business update on the planned commercial rollout of its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) app, the VITHAR™ AI Health Coach. The Company also expects to report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, which the Company anticipates will reflect a reduction in losses in excess of $10 million for the third quarter of 2023, including cash operational cost reductions in excess of $2.1 million, over the second quarter of 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 854.07K shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 20330396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for FOXO stock

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.43. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6586, while it was recorded at 0.3129 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4161 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

FOXO Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.