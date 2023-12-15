Market Analysts see Veru Inc [VERU] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

Veru Inc [NASDAQ: VERU] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -8.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.75. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Veru Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10458167 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Veru Inc stands at 13.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.94%.

The market cap for VERU stock reached $70.54 million, with 91.78 million shares outstanding and 72.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 10458167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc [VERU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.94. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -21.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for Veru Inc [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9307, while it was recorded at 0.8919 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1541 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Veru Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc [VERU]

The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VERU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VERU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.