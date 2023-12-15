Market Analysts see Mind Medicine Inc [MNMD] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Mind Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: MNMD] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 11.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.60. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that MindMed Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2b Trial of MM-120 in Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

– Trial met its primary endpoint with MM-120 demonstrating a statistically significant dose-dependent improvement in HAM-A scores four weeks after a single-dose –.

– MM-120 100 µg demonstrated a clinically and statistically significant HAM-A reduction of 21.3 points, representing a 7.6-point improvement over placebo at Week 4 (p=0.0004, Cohen’s d effect size = 0.88) –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5173691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mind Medicine Inc stands at 11.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.18%.

The market cap for MNMD stock reached $101.38 million, with 37.98 million shares outstanding and 26.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 386.96K shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 5173691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mind Medicine Inc [MNMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNMD shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Mind Medicine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine Inc is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

How has MNMD stock performed recently?

Mind Medicine Inc [MNMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.21. With this latest performance, MNMD shares gained by 37.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.06 for Mind Medicine Inc [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Mind Medicine Inc [MNMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mind Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.85 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

Insider trade positions for Mind Medicine Inc [MNMD]

