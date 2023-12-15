Market Analysts see Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] gaining to $16.30. Time to buy?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: MLCO] jumped around 0.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.64 at the close of the session, up 3.72%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Melco Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Total operating revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were US$1.02 billion, representing an increase of approximately 321% from US$241.8 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations following the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions in Macau in January 2023 and the opening of Studio City Phase 2.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 4311608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $11.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25.

How has MLCO stock performed recently?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.92. With this latest performance, MLCO shares gained by 19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 8.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]

The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MLCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MLCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.