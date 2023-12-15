Market Analysts see Chubb Limited [CB] gaining to $269. Time to buy?

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] loss -2.48% or -5.6 points to close at $220.51 with a heavy trading volume of 4839720 shares. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Chubb Appoints Federico Spagnoli to Lead Consumer Lines for its International General Insurance Operations.

Experienced executive to focus on optimizing full strength of Chubb’s consumer insurance offering across international markets.

Chubb today announced that Federico Spagnoli has been appointed Division President, Consumer Lines for Overseas General Insurance, the company’s international general insurance operations. He joins Chubb from Prudential Financial, where he served as Chief Executive Officer of Fully Ecosystem, a wellness fintech venture. In his newly created role, which is effective January 15, 2024, Spagnoli will have responsibility for Chubb’s consumer lines in 51 countries and territories.

The daily chart for CB points out that the company has recorded 15.29% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, CB reached to a volume of 4839720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $244.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71.

Chubb Limited [CB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.83, while it was recorded at 224.21 for the last single week of trading, and 203.66 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 17.70%.

The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.