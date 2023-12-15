Market Analysts see Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [NYSE: BKD] price surged by 1.92 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Brookdale Reports November 2023 Occupancy.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for November 2023.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The one-year BKD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.27. The average equity rating for BKD stock is currently 3.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $4.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

BKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.66. With this latest performance, BKD shares gained by 32.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.63 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

BKD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc go to 10.00%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.