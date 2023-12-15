Market Analysts see Aptiv PLC [APTV] falling to $80. Time to buy?

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] surged by $7.27 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $88.85. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Aptiv Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Strong Revenue Growth and Record Adjusted Operating Earnings.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported third quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP earnings of $5.76 per diluted share. Excluding special items, third quarter earnings totaled $1.30 per diluted share.

Aptiv PLC stock has also gained 9.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APTV stock has declined by -13.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.27% and lost -4.60% year-on date.

The market cap for APTV stock reached $25.13 billion, with 282.86 million shares outstanding and 281.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 4769699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $113.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 18.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

APTV stock trade performance evaluation

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.89. With this latest performance, APTV shares gained by 11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.98, while it was recorded at 82.26 for the last single week of trading, and 98.17 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aptiv PLC [APTV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 29.04%.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.