Market Analysts see Amphenol Corp. [APH] gaining to $93. Time to buy?

Amphenol Corp. [NYSE: APH] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $98.81. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amphenol Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces Dividend Increase.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Sales of $3.199 billion, down 3% in U.S. dollars and 5% organically compared to the third quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4056687 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amphenol Corp. stands at 1.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.08%.

The market cap for APH stock reached $59.12 billion, with 594.80 million shares outstanding and 594.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 4056687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amphenol Corp. [APH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $95.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corp. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

How has APH stock performed recently?

Amphenol Corp. [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.26 for Amphenol Corp. [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.58, while it was recorded at 95.77 for the last single week of trading, and 82.67 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amphenol Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corp. [APH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amphenol Corp. [APH]

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.