Market Analysts see Ameren Corp. [AEE] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Ameren Corp. [NYSE: AEE] slipped around -6.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $75.02 at the close of the session, down -7.75%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ameren shares the love with local libraries through $200,000 in grants.

Donation supports programs that promote literacy and provide essential community resources.

Ameren co-workers love their libraries. The company has awarded $200,000 in grants to 100 public libraries throughout its Missouri and Illinois service territory as part of Ameren’s Love Your Library program. The libraries awarded were chosen based on nominations from Ameren co-workers.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, AEE reached a trading volume of 7637424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEE shares is $83.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ameren Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameren Corp. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Ameren Corp. [AEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, AEE shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Ameren Corp. [AEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.11, while it was recorded at 78.10 for the last single week of trading, and 81.83 for the last 200 days.

Ameren Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameren Corp. go to 6.20%.

The top three institutional holders of AEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.