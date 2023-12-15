Market Analysts see Alteryx Inc [AYX] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Alteryx Inc [NYSE: AYX] price surged by 4.00 percent to reach at $1.84. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Alteryx Strengthens Commitment to Government with Public Sector Launch.

Alteryx will be able to further expand its reach across the public sector, empowering institutions to improve mission readiness and transform data-driven decision making across the enterprise.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a global leader in analytics, today announced the formation of Alteryx Public Sector, a new entity that will focus on helping U.S. public sector institutions—including federal, state, local, and tribal governments, as well as educational institutions—accelerate their use of analytics to solve a complex set of challenges and objectives across multiple domains.

The one-year AYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.11. The average equity rating for AYX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $48.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.85.

Alteryx Inc [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.27. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 27.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.55 for Alteryx Inc [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.28, while it was recorded at 45.33 for the last single week of trading, and 41.26 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc go to 1.00%.

