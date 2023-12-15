Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] gain 33.45% so far this year. What now?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [NYSE: LYV] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 5.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $93.07. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 11:15 AM that VEEPS TO BRING THE FIRST PREMIUM LIVE-CONCERT STREAMING APP TO SAMSUNG SMART TVs.

Launch of Veeps’ first Smart TV app to offer Samsung users exclusive free access to 30th Anniversary show of The Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Veeps, a Live Nation-affiliated company and the premier destination for live and on-demand performances, today announced the launch of its first Smart TV app on Samsung TVs. In the spirit of sharing music globally and in celebration of this partnership, Veeps will also be offering free access to The Smashing Pumpkins 30th Anniversary of Siamese Dream show for those who download the Veeps app from their Samsung Smart TVs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5033128 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Live Nation Entertainment Inc stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for LYV stock reached $21.44 billion, with 231.26 million shares outstanding and 143.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 5033128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $111.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-15-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 96.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

How has LYV stock performed recently?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.88 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.85, while it was recorded at 88.69 for the last single week of trading, and 81.65 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Insider trade positions for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]

The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LYV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LYV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.