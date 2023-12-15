Lennar Corp. [LEN] gain 71.06% so far this year. What now?

Lennar Corp. [NYSE: LEN] gained 6.65% or 9.65 points to close at $154.81 with a heavy trading volume of 4557807 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM that Lennar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results.

2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The daily chart for LEN points out that the company has recorded 29.21% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, LEN reached to a volume of 4557807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lennar Corp. [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $143.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lennar Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corp. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for LEN stock

Lennar Corp. [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.61. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 20.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.15 for Lennar Corp. [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.54, while it was recorded at 143.94 for the last single week of trading, and 115.99 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corp. [LEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lennar Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Lennar Corp. [LEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corp. go to 0.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lennar Corp. [LEN]

The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.