Lemonade Inc [LMND] moved up 2.10: Why It’s Important

Lemonade Inc [NYSE: LMND] gained 2.10% or 0.39 points to close at $18.99 with a heavy trading volume of 4584816 shares. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Lemonade Names Deb Schwartz and Dr. Samer Haj-Yehia to its Board of Directors.

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) (the “Company”), the digital insurance company powered by AI and social impact, announced it has named two new members to its Board of Directors, Deb Schwartz and Dr. Samer Haj-Yehia, effective immediately. The newly named Directors will succeed departing Directors Irina Novoselsky and Silvija Martincevic.

Ms. Schwartz is a seasoned financial leader skilled at enabling companies to innovate, grow and scale. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer of H1, a leading healthcare data technology company whose mission is to connect the world to the right doctors. Deb previously served as CFO at Cameo, the celebrity video shoutout pioneer, and at Bustle Digital Group, the digital media provider. Deb spent more than a decade as an equity analyst with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, and holds an MBA from Harvard University, and a BA/BS from the University of Pennsylvania.

The daily chart for LMND points out that the company has recorded -5.19% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, LMND reached to a volume of 4584816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83.

Lemonade Inc [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 20.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for Lemonade Inc [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 18.25 for the last single week of trading, and 15.30 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.35.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc go to 19.50%.

