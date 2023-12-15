Jabil Inc [JBL] moved up 13.12: Why It’s Important

Jabil Inc [NYSE: JBL] closed the trading session at $136.42. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Jabil Posts First Quarter Results.

Reiterates Amended Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Outlook.

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 100.03 percent and weekly performance of 17.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, JBL reached to a volume of 6232937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jabil Inc [JBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBL shares is $142.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Jabil Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jabil Inc is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

JBL stock trade performance evaluation

Jabil Inc [JBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.18. With this latest performance, JBL shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Jabil Inc [JBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.90, while it was recorded at 123.43 for the last single week of trading, and 104.54 for the last 200 days.

Jabil Inc [JBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jabil Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jabil Inc [JBL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jabil Inc go to 12.00%.

Jabil Inc [JBL]: Institutional Ownership

