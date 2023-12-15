iSun Inc [ISUN] fell -81.93% so far this year. What now?

iSun Inc [NASDAQ: ISUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.74%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:45 AM that iSun Inc. Secures $8.0 million Term Loan.

$8.0 million debt instrument with 48-month amortization.

Over the last 12 months, ISUN stock dropped by -81.51%. The one-year iSun Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.29. The average equity rating for ISUN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.09 million, with 37.54 million shares outstanding and 33.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, ISUN stock reached a trading volume of 6629144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iSun Inc [ISUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISUN shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSun Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

ISUN Stock Performance Analysis:

iSun Inc [ISUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.74. With this latest performance, ISUN shares gained by 47.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for iSun Inc [ISUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1897, while it was recorded at 0.1953 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4653 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iSun Inc Fundamentals:

iSun Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

iSun Inc [ISUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

