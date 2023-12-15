Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] gain 40.99% so far this year. What now?

Indie Semiconductor Inc [NASDAQ: INDI] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $8.22. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that indie Semiconductor to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events.

indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that senior management will be participating at the following investor conferences and events:.

ROTH MKM 12th Annual New York Technology Conference Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023Location: Yale Club, New York, NY.

Indie Semiconductor Inc stock has also gained 9.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INDI stock has inclined by 22.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.73% and gained 40.99% year-on date.

The market cap for INDI stock reached $1.48 billion, with 180.30 million shares outstanding and 136.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, INDI reached a trading volume of 4498388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $13.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Indie Semiconductor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indie Semiconductor Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

INDI stock trade performance evaluation

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, INDI shares gained by 25.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.14 for Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 7.87 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: Institutional Ownership

