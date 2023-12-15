HSBC Securities lifts Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] gained 6.42% on the last trading session, reaching $285.17 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM that Caterpillar Appoints New Energy & Transportation Group President.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced today that Jason Kaiser, senior vice president of the Electric Power Division, has been appointed to Group President of the Energy & Transportation (E&T) segment, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

In this role, Kaiser will have responsibility for the Rail Division, Solar Turbines, Large Power Systems Division, Industrial Power Systems Division, Electric Power Division (EPD), Caterpillar Oil & Gas and Marine Division (COGMD), Cat Reman® and Electrification and Energy Solutions Division.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 6162363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $265.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.78. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 15.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.35 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.33, while it was recorded at 267.00 for the last single week of trading, and 246.89 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 10.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.