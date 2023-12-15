Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] is 33.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc [NYSE: HWM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.08%. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 8:22 PM that Howmet’s Protection of the F-35 Program Despite Lockheed Martin’s Actions.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) wishes to briefly comment on the lawsuit filed by Lockheed Martin yesterday concerning the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program (the “F-35 Program”). Contrary to the allegations in Lockheed Martin’s complaint, Howmet takes its contractual and regulatory obligations seriously and believes it has complied with those obligations in all material respects.

Howmet has been a proud supplier to Lockheed Martin and other entities that participate in the F-35 Program for decades. Howmet supplies titanium ingot, billet, sheet and plate (the “Products”) to Lockheed Martin and other customers that also serve as suppliers to Lockheed Martin (collectively, and including Lockheed Martin, the “Customers”). The Products are made by mixing titanium sponge and titanium scrap metal that is reverted back to Howmet by its Customers to recycle into new Product.

Over the last 12 months, HWM stock rose by 34.61%. The one-year Howmet Aerospace Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.88. The average equity rating for HWM stock is currently 1.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.73 billion, with 412.16 million shares outstanding and 407.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, HWM stock reached a trading volume of 5529047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $56.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 31.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

HWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.71, while it was recorded at 53.61 for the last single week of trading, and 46.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Howmet Aerospace Inc Fundamentals:

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

HWM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc go to 21.37%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HWM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.