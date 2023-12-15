GoPro Inc. [GPRO] moved up 2.78: Why It’s Important

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] closed the trading session at $3.70. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GoPro Named Official Camera of Iconic Vans Pipe Masters Surf Contest.

The World’s Most Versatile Camera to Deliver Epic Perspectives from the Legendary Pipeline Wave on the North Shore of Oahu.

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced a new partnership with Vans that will deliver immersive POV footage from the lineup at the iconic Vans Pipe Masters surf contest. GoPro is the official camera of the event, featuring the world’s top tube riders vying for the title. The Vans Pipe Masters contest is the most globally watched surf event in the world, with the 2022 contest reaching more than 700K live viewers and garnering more than 14M views of event content.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.70 percent and weekly performance of 4.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, GPRO reached to a volume of 4657713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

GPRO stock trade performance evaluation

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.