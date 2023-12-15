Frontline Plc [FRO] Is Currently -0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Frontline Plc [NYSE: FRO] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.86 at the close of the session, down -0.21%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that FRO – 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Frontline plc advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on 12 December 2023 at 09:00 a.m. at Soteriou Tofini Street 4, Ayios Athanasios, 4102 Limassol, Cyprus. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 were presented to the Meeting.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 4413841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontline Plc [FRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Frontline Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Plc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

How has FRO stock performed recently?

Frontline Plc [FRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, FRO shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for Frontline Plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.88, while it was recorded at 18.93 for the last single week of trading, and 17.31 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Plc [FRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Frontline Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Insider trade positions for Frontline Plc [FRO]

