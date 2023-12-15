Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] moved up 2.79: Why It’s Important

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ULCC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.07%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Frontier Airlines Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

America’s Greenest Airline* Showcases Staunch Commitment to Environmental Sustainability, Social Capital and Governance.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, ULCC stock dropped by -57.82%. The one-year Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.66. The average equity rating for ULCC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 217.88 million shares outstanding and 38.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, ULCC stock reached a trading volume of 5575001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $6.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

ULCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 29.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontier Group Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ULCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ULCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.