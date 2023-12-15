For Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA], Analyst sees a drop to $1.20. What next?

Qurate Retail Inc [NASDAQ: QRTEA] gained 6.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.01 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Host and Style Expert Lawrence Zarian Launches Exclusive Fashion Collection with QVC.

BEAUTIFUL by Lawrence Zarian is designed for and inspired by women of all ages, shapes and glorious sizes, empowering them to be their own stylist.

QVC®, world leader in live video commerce (“vCommerce”), announced today that it has collaborated with sought-after television fashion and lifestyle expert, celebrity red carpet correspondent, celebrated author, and acclaimed host of the “You Are Beautiful” podcast, Lawrence Zarian, to launch a new fashion collection, BEAUTIFUL by Lawrence Zarian, exclusively for QVC. The collection premieres on-air and on QVC.com on November 20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 4911533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $0.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 59.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.28 for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6535, while it was recorded at 0.9383 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8353 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Qurate Retail Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc go to -11.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]

The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QRTEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QRTEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.