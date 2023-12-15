For Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: IRWD] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 7.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.45. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Ironwood Announces the Completion of Squeeze-Out Merger With VectivBio.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ironwood”) (Nasdaq: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced the successful completion of the squeeze-out merger under Swiss law (the “Squeeze-Out Merger”) pursuant to which VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) has been merged with and into Ironwood Pharmaceuticals GmbH (“Merger Sub”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ironwood organized under the laws of Switzerland. As a result of the Squeeze-Out Merger, all remaining outstanding ordinary shares of VectivBio not previously purchased by Ironwood have been cancelled and converted into the right to receive $17.00 per share in cash, subject to any applicable withholding taxes. The Squeeze-Out Merger was approved by shareholders of VectivBio at the extraordinary general meeting held on November 28, 2023.

As previously announced, Ironwood successfully completed a tender offer on June 29, 2023 to purchase an aggregate of approximately 97.5 percent of the outstanding Shares (the “Tender Offer”). Ironwood accepted for payment and promptly paid for all such Shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 31, 2023, as amended. Following the Tender Offer, Ironwood caused VectivBio to voluntarily delist its shares from Nasdaq.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5074027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 4.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.72%.

The market cap for IRWD stock reached $1.79 billion, with 154.03 million shares outstanding and 152.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 5074027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $17.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-15-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has IRWD stock performed recently?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.10. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.64, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 10.15 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]

The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.