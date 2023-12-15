For Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CBAY] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.64. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that CymaBay Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

These stock option grants have an exercise price of $18.00 per share, which was equal to the closing price of CymaBay’s common stock on the Grant Date. The stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the Grant Date, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares in 36 equal monthly installments from the first anniversary of the Grant Date, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with CymaBay on such vesting dates.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4015139 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc stands at 6.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.76%.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $2.45 billion, with 113.40 million shares outstanding and 108.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 4015139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $24.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

How has CBAY stock performed recently?

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 25.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 430.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.81 for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.97, while it was recorded at 21.12 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.76 and a Current Ratio set at 22.76.

Insider trade positions for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]

The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of