For Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE], Analyst sees a drop to $17. What next?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [NYSE: APLE] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $17.41. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Apple Hospitality REIT Completes Acquisition of Embassy Suites by Hilton South Jordan Salt Lake City.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the 192-room Embassy Suites by Hilton South Jordan Salt Lake City (the “Hotel”) for approximately $36.8 million, or $191,000 per key.

“We are pleased to expand our portfolio with the acquisition of this ideally located Embassy Suites by Hilton in South Jordan,” said Nelson Knight, President, Real Estate and Investments of Apple Hospitality. “South Jordan is a thriving, dynamic city in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area that has experienced strong economic, employment and population growth in recent years and is projected to see continued expansion well into the future. With its central location on the Wasatch Front, South Jordan offers easy access to a wide range of demand generators for business, leisure and group travel unique to Utah. As we continue to explore different opportunities, we remain focused on pursuing transactions that cultivate and refine our current portfolio and enhance long-term shareholder value. We have two additional hotels under contract for purchase and continue to underwrite numerous opportunities.”.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stock has also gained 2.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APLE stock has inclined by 7.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.22% and gained 10.33% year-on date.

The market cap for APLE stock reached $3.98 billion, with 228.64 million shares outstanding and 213.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 5848955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $18.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.31.

APLE stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.91 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.17, while it was recorded at 17.09 for the last single week of trading, and 15.47 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]: Institutional Ownership

