Foot Locker Inc [FL] Is Currently 9.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Foot Locker Inc [NYSE: FL] gained 9.99% on the last trading session, reaching $31.38 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 6:45 AM that FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS; NARROWS 2023 OUTLOOK.

Total Sales Decreased 8.6%; Comparable-Store Sales Decreased 8.0%.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 7189111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foot Locker Inc [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $24.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-15-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

Trading performance analysis for FL stock

Foot Locker Inc [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 50.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.50 for Foot Locker Inc [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.08, while it was recorded at 28.70 for the last single week of trading, and 28.19 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Foot Locker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Foot Locker Inc [FL]

The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.