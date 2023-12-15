Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] Revenue clocked in at $2.22 billion, up 44.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Fluence Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FLNC] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 7.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.70. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Fluence Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Existing Controlling Stockholders.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The underwriters may offer the shares of Class A common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4667580 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fluence Energy Inc stands at 7.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.87%.

The market cap for FLNC stock reached $2.94 billion, with 118.90 million shares outstanding and 60.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, FLNC reached a trading volume of 4667580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $32.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluence Energy Inc is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

How has FLNC stock performed recently?

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, FLNC shares gained by 31.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.22, while it was recorded at 22.44 for the last single week of trading, and 22.39 for the last 200 days.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fluence Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]

The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FLNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FLNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.