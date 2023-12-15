Fastly Inc [FSLY] Stock trading around $18.96 per share: What’s Next?

Fastly Inc [NYSE: FSLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.59%. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM that Fastly Named a Leader for Edge Development Platforms 2023 by Independent Research Firm.

Company receives highest score possible in 22 criteria, including vision, innovation, roadmap, pricing flexibility and transparency, runtime execution environment and security features.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023 report, which evaluates software and development platforms that enable developers to build applications that tap into distributed managed infrastructure. Fastly’s Compute platform, formerly known as Compute@Edge, received the highest rating possible (5/5) in 22 criteria, including vision, innovation, roadmap, pricing flexibility and transparency, runtime execution environment and security features criteria.

Over the last 12 months, FSLY stock rose by 96.48%. The one-year Fastly Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.1. The average equity rating for FSLY stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.48 billion, with 124.34 million shares outstanding and 119.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, FSLY stock reached a trading volume of 4684977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastly Inc [FSLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fastly Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

FSLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastly Inc [FSLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.59. With this latest performance, FSLY shares gained by 11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Fastly Inc [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.47, while it was recorded at 17.69 for the last single week of trading, and 16.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastly Inc Fundamentals:

Fastly Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.85 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

FSLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc go to 30.00%.

Fastly Inc [FSLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.