Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] Revenue clocked in at $102.90 million, down -72.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] closed the trading session at $1.73. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM that U.S. FDA Updates LDL-C Lowering Indication for Esperion’s NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet.

– Updated Label Adds Primary Hyperlipidemia, Removes Maximally Tolerated Statin Requirement, Removes Limitation of Use –.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

– Cardiovascular (CV) Risk Reduction Labels Remain on Track: in U.S. with PDUFA Date of March 31; in Europe with Anticipated Approval in 1H 2024 –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.23 percent and weekly performance of 9.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 58.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, ESPR reached to a volume of 28006676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91.

ESPR stock trade performance evaluation

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.49. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 58.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.92 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0833, while it was recorded at 1.5220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5179 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ESPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ESPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.