Dollar General Corp. [DG] Stock trading around $131.02 per share: What’s Next?

Dollar General Corp. [NYSE: DG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.97%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Dollar General Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Reiterates Financial Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, DG stock dropped by -46.18%. The one-year Dollar General Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.04. The average equity rating for DG stock is currently 2.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.76 billion, with 219.10 million shares outstanding and 218.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, DG stock reached a trading volume of 4579422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar General Corp. [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $135.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Dollar General Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corp. is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.13.

DG Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar General Corp. [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Dollar General Corp. [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.19, while it was recorded at 127.68 for the last single week of trading, and 163.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar General Corp. Fundamentals:

Dollar General Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

DG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corp. go to -5.65%.

Dollar General Corp. [DG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.