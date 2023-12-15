Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] Revenue clocked in at $1.07 billion, up 13.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [NYSE: DRH] gained 3.46% or 0.31 points to close at $9.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4166319 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM that DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, February 22, 2024. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for the next day on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.drhc.com.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details. Registration details are also available by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. To participate in the webcast, please follow instructions via the links above 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

The daily chart for DRH points out that the company has recorded 16.02% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, DRH reached to a volume of 4166319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $9.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.65.

Trading performance analysis for DRH stock

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.42. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. go to -9.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]

