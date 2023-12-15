Deutsche Bank AG [DB] is 13.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deutsche Bank AG [NYSE: DB] closed the trading session at $13.13. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Anteris Technologies Limited.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Anteris Technologies Limited.

Anteris Technologies Limited (OTC: ANTTY) is a structural heart company that delivers clinically superior and durable solutions through better science and better design. Its focus is developing next-generation technologies that help healthcare professionals deliver life-changing outcomes for patients. The operational headquarters for Anteris Technologies Limited is in Minneapolis, United States and its registered office is located in Queensland, Australia.*.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.98 percent and weekly performance of 4.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, DB reached to a volume of 4240823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deutsche Bank AG [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $14.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank AG is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40.

DB stock trade performance evaluation

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.10 for Deutsche Bank AG [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 12.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Deutsche Bank AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deutsche Bank AG [DB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank AG go to 1.34%.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.