Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] Revenue clocked in at $9.31 million, down -97.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNXA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.60%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Connexa’s Partnership With AdVenture Media Delivers Unprecedented Return on Digital Advertising Spend.

Over the past 3 months, AdVenture Media have delivered close to $2 million in revenue for Slinger Bag with an average 18.9X Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) including a staggering 35X ROAS in its media campaign during Black Friday week.

Over the last 12 months, CNXA stock dropped by -97.29%.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.74 million, with 3.44 million shares outstanding and 3.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, CNXA stock reached a trading volume of 14787764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

CNXA Stock Performance Analysis:

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.60. With this latest performance, CNXA shares dropped by -55.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.05 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8641, while it was recorded at 0.2305 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8188 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Connexa Sports Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.