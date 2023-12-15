Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $5

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] gained 16.73% or 0.44 points to close at $3.07 with a heavy trading volume of 6780484 shares. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Increase in Tender Cap for 8.000% Senior Secured Notes Due 2026.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has increased the principal amount of the Issuer’s approximately $2,101 million aggregate principal amount outstanding 8.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) that it can repurchase under its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) from $735 million to $985 million, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Issuer’s Offer to Purchase dated December 11, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

Consistent with amending the Tender Cap, the Issuer has amended the financing condition of the Tender Offer to provide that the Issuer’s obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, 2026 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including, among other things, the condition that the Issuer has completed a debt financing on terms and conditions satisfactory to it yielding gross cash proceeds of $985 million or more.

The daily chart for CYH points out that the company has recorded -24.75% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, CYH reached to a volume of 6780484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $4.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems, Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.46. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Community Health Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems, Inc. go to -7.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]

