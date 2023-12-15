Codexis Inc. [CDXS] Stock trading around $2.95 per share: What’s Next?

Codexis Inc. [NASDAQ: CDXS] price surged by 41.15 percent to reach at $0.86. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Codexis and Aldevron Enter Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Codex® HiCap RNA Polymerase.

Deal creates strategic collaboration to enable more efficient RNA therapeutic development, providing a path to GMP-grade Codexis enzymes.

The one-year CDXS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.4. The average equity rating for CDXS stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Codexis Inc. [CDXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDXS shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Codexis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Codexis Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

CDXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Codexis Inc. [CDXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.09. With this latest performance, CDXS shares gained by 50.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.69 for Codexis Inc. [CDXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Codexis Inc. Fundamentals:

Codexis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

CDXS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Codexis Inc. go to 15.00%.

Codexis Inc. [CDXS] Institutonal Ownership Details

